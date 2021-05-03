Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver facing assault charge after incident in Pittsburgh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessean Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver is facing an assault charge following an incident at a Pittsburgh bar in mid-April.

The complaint was filed a day before the University of Pittsburgh defender was drafted Saturday by the Titans in the 4th Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, according to court documents out of Alleghany County, Pennsylvania.

According to a police report, the incident began after Weaver got into an argument with a woman at a bar. The woman told police she threw her drink on Weaver.

When police responded, an officer alleges Weaver told them he'd "have no problem hitting a woman" if deserved.

A short time later, officers found the woman who threw the drink laying in the street. Weaver wasn't with her when she was found.

The woman alleges Weaver punched her and a witness corroborated the allegation. Officers found no physical evidence a punch was thrown.

The woman went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The Titans released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“We were made aware of this news this morning. We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league.”

Weaver is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing October 5 back in Pittsburgh.