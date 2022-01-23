Watch
Titans end season against Bengals in heartbreaking loss

The NC5 Titan's post-game show breaks down the team's loss
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 20:47:52-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts.

Their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired as the fourth-seeded Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday to end the NFL’s longest active road playoff skid.

A week after ending a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven. The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times.

The Titans tied an NFL postseason record with nine sacks. Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in the win.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
