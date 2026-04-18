Titans face a pivotal No. 4 NFL draft pick after free agency spending spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans spent more than anyone else in free agency, restocking the roster for new coach Robert Saleh.

A franchise mired in four straight losing seasons requires more help.

Now they have the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft along with four of nine total selections in the first 101 slots to do just that.

So do the Titans use that fourth pick helping Cam Ward or All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons?

“Where we’re at right now, we want to take the best player available,” general manager Mike Borgonzi said. ”It depends on your roster construction too. But where we are at, we are taking the best player available. We are taking the best football player.”

Borgonzi took Ward with the first overall selection in his first draft as the Titans' general manager last year, and the Titans fired Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start in a 3-14 season. The Titans hired Saleh in January before Borgonzi added several defensive players, including tackle John Franklin-Myers and a trio of cornerbacks.

The biggest addition to the Tennessee offense was wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with receiver Calvin Ridley agreeing to rework his contract to stay with the Titans and Ward.

Borgonzi talked at the combine about how the Titans want to protect and support their quarterback.

“Certainly, that’s our goal every year is to add weapons for Cam,” Borgonzi said.

So that could mean the Titans take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to help Ward. Or, any edge rusher such as Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey of Texas Tech or Ohio State's Sonny Styles.

Quality running backs

This franchise knows well what drafting a game-changing running back can do with a history featuring Earl Campbell in 1978, Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in 1996, Chris Johnson in 2008 and Derrick Henry in 2016.

The Titans do have Tony Pollard on the roster, and he and Henry, now with the Ravens, are the NFL's only running backs to reach 1,000 yards rushing in each of the past four seasons. Pollard set a career-high with 1,082 yards last season.

Love would give new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a speedy running back who can mix up the offense with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield or even line up at wide receiver.

Need

Speed. Ridley is coming off a broken leg and turns 32 in December, which could affect the speed of a receiver clocked by NextGenStats at 20.93 mph in the 2024 season. The offense ranked 31st in the NFL in average yards of total offense and 30th in scoring just 16.7 points a game.

Even with the free agent additions, the Titans still need help on the offensive line. They waived center Lloyd Cushenberry, and right guard Kevin Zeitler is a free agent. More depth at cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver.

Don't need

The Titans have taken care of special teams, signing back kicker Joey Slye and long snapper Morgan Cox. Two-time Super Bowl champion punter Tommy Townsend also was part of the spending spree.

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