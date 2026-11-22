ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-9 on Sunday after a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Tennessee struggled to contain the Cowboys' offense, allowing more than 40 points for the third consecutive game.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, completing 19 consecutive passes at one point.

The Cowboys took control early, scoring three touchdowns in the first half while the Titans settled for three field goals from kicker Joey Slye. Dallas led 27-9 at halftime.

Tennessee showed some life to start the second half when quarterback Cam Ward scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 27-16.

Rookie receiver Carnell Tate later added a highlight with a 59-yard touchdown reception. After making the catch and falling to the ground, Tate got back up before a defender could touch him and ran into the end zone.

But the Titans couldn't stop Dallas from answering. The Cowboys continued adding to their lead, including a fourth-quarter touchdown following a Ward fumble.

Ward finished with 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 12-yard pass to Calvin Ridley in the final minute of the game.

The Titans will look to bounce back next Sunday when they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.