Titans finalize rookie class by signing first-round pick Keldric Faulk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have officially signed first-round draft pick Keldric Faulk, completing contracts with every member of the franchise’s 2026 rookie class.

Faulk, a defensive standout from Auburn University, was selected with the 31st overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The edge rusher has already been on the practice field during organized team activities this week.

With Faulk under contract, the Titans have now signed all eight of their draft selections, including receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, running back Nick Singleton, defensive lineman Jackie Marshall, center Pat Coogan and tight end Jaren Kanak.

Faulk emerged as one of Auburn’s top defenders during his college career. In 2025, he earned third-team All-SEC honors after starting every game for the Tigers. He finished that season with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, while also generating consistent quarterback pressure.

The year before, Faulk posted career-best pass-rushing numbers with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Over three collegiate seasons, Faulk recorded 109 total tackles, 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He also closed out his Auburn career with 32 straight starts and served as a team captain.

The Titans continue offseason workouts this week, with another OTA session open to reporters scheduled for Friday in Nashville.