Titans fire Brian Callahan after abysmal 1-5 start to the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a rough start to the 2025 season for the Tennessee Titans, team ownership has announced that Brian Callahan has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

Callahan turned over offensive playcalling to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree earlier in the season.

That however, did not seem to change things much, despite a remarkable fourth quarter comeback against the Cardinals in Week 5.

They failed to gain momentum from that victory however the following week against the Raiders.

Brian Callahan took over as head coach of the Titans in January of 2024.

The Titans went 3-14 last season, and the team is currently 1-5 this season.

The team informed Callahan of their decision on Monday.

Statement from Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker:

After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian’s investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.

While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard.