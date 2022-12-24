Titans game delayed after request from Mayor Cooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Christmas Eve Titans home game against the Texans was delayed for one hour, at the request of Nashville mayor John Cooper.

I appreciate the @Titans delaying kickoff for one hour as @TVAnews commits to immediately ending the rolling blackouts. NES continues to work hard to minimize disruption for residents this holiday weekend. https://t.co/DyzcfeyjgW — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

The request for the game's delay comes after the Tennessee Valley Authority mandated a series of rolling blackouts to stabilize the power grid.

We have ended planned intermittent interruptions, also known as rolling blackouts. We appreciate your patience as we worked with our 153 local power companies and industrial customers to manage record-setting power demand. pic.twitter.com/zOMk9XMsKJ — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022

The NES reported that its rolling blackouts were stopped at around 10:50 a.m. However, the game delay request will still be honored.

#NESOutageAlert

After several hours of rotating, intermittent power outages this morning, NES is ceasing the TVA-mandated curtailment now that TVA reports the power grid has stabilized. 1/7 — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 24, 2022