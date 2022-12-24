Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans game delayed after request from Mayor Cooper

Titans
WTVF
Titans
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 12:16:10-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Christmas Eve Titans home game against the Texans was delayed for one hour, at the request of Nashville mayor John Cooper.

The request for the game's delay comes after the Tennessee Valley Authority mandated a series of rolling blackouts to stabilize the power grid.

The NES reported that its rolling blackouts were stopped at around 10:50 a.m. However, the game delay request will still be honored.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap