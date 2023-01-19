Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans going across the pond for game in 2023 season

Titans report no new positive COVID-19 cases, team on track to play Bills on Tuesday
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mike Marshall/AP
A Tennessee Titans' helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Titans report no new positive COVID-19 cases, team on track to play Bills on Tuesday
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 07:11:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans are heading back to London.

The NFL announced Thursday the team was selected for an international game in the 2023 season.

The Titans will play in one of three games in the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season," Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said, "I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again."

Tennessee last played in London during the 2018 season.

Details for the game will be determined later in the year when the full NFL schedule is released.

The game will count as a home game for the Titans.

Season ticket members' payment balance for 2023 will be automatically reduced once the date and opponent are determined.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap