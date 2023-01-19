Titans going across the pond for game in 2023 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans are heading back to London.

The NFL announced Thursday the team was selected for an international game in the 2023 season.

The Titans will play in one of three games in the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season," Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said, "I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again."

Tennessee last played in London during the 2018 season.

Details for the game will be determined later in the year when the full NFL schedule is released.

The game will count as a home game for the Titans.

Season ticket members' payment balance for 2023 will be automatically reduced once the date and opponent are determined.