Watch
Sports

Actions

Titans' HC Vrabel, GM Robinson extend contracts with team for "years to come"

items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks down the tunnel to the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Bengals Titans Football
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 16:13:43-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The architects of the Titans renaissance to the top of the AFC are sticking around for a while.

Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday that Head Coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson have signed extensions to stay in Nashville.

While no exact time was given, Strunk said the two will be leading the Titans "for years to come."

During Robinson's now six-year tenure, the Titans have never had a losing record.

Vrabel, who joined the team in 2018, matched Jack Pardee's franchise record for wins over the first four seasons with the team with 43 victories.

The Pro Football Writers Association named Vrabel the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year.

Robinson is already the second-winningest GM in franchise history with 62 wins.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap