Titans' HC Vrabel, GM Robinson extend contracts with team for "years to come"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The architects of the Titans renaissance to the top of the AFC are sticking around for a while.

Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday that Head Coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson have signed extensions to stay in Nashville.

While no exact time was given, Strunk said the two will be leading the Titans "for years to come."

During Robinson's now six-year tenure, the Titans have never had a losing record.

Vrabel, who joined the team in 2018, matched Jack Pardee's franchise record for wins over the first four seasons with the team with 43 victories.

The Pro Football Writers Association named Vrabel the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year.

Robinson is already the second-winningest GM in franchise history with 62 wins.