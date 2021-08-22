Watch
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Behnken/AP
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 14:44:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive.

He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person. The availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

Vrabel said this spring he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 on Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
