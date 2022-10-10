Watch Now
Titans head into bye week in AFC South lead riding three-game winning streak

Alex Brandon/AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, hands the ball off to running back Derrick Henry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — It's amazing what a winning streak can do.

The Titans head into their bye week in first place in the AFC South riding a three-game winning streak.

Tennessee started the season 0-2 including an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

However, close wins against the Raiders, Colts and Commanders have the Titans leading the division at 3-2.

Mike Vrabel spoke to the media Monday saying the team will use the week off the best they can to get players healthy and rested.

Coach Vrabel said holding Washington to 1-11 on third down was a huge key in the Titans 21-17 victory.

David Long Jr. also received praise from Coach Vrabel.

Long had the game saving interception at the goal line in the last 10 seconds to go along with 11 tackles.

Tennessee will play two divisional foes in the Colts and Texans in the weeks immediately following the bye.

