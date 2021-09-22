Watch
Titans' legends McNair, George return to Pro Hall of Fame ballot

ELAINE THOMPSON/AP
Tennessee Oilers Steve McNair (9) hands off to running back Eddie George (27) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 29, 1998, against the Seattle Seahawks at the Kingdome in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:42:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans' legends Steve McNair and Eddie George may be bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The quarterback-running back combo that led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance are on the 2022 ballot for Canton.

Both players have been eligible for more than a decade, although neither have gotten the 80 percent approval from the Hall of Fame committee needed for a bronze bust.

Former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason is also on list for consideration.

The list of modern-era semifinalists will be trimmed down to 25 in November.

