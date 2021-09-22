Titans' legends McNair, George return to Pro Hall of Fame ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans' legends Steve McNair and Eddie George may be bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The quarterback-running back combo that led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance are on the 2022 ballot for Canton.

Both players have been eligible for more than a decade, although neither have gotten the 80 percent approval from the Hall of Fame committee needed for a bronze bust.

Former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason is also on list for consideration.

The list of modern-era semifinalists will be trimmed down to 25 in November.