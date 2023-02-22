Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans look to the future, release veterans Lewan, Woods and Bullock

Titans report no new positive COVID-19 cases, team on track to play Bills on Tuesday
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mike Marshall/AP
A Tennessee Titans' helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Titans report no new positive COVID-19 cases, team on track to play Bills on Tuesday
Posted at 12:44 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 13:44:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have released veteran starters Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock.

All three players were starters for the team last season when healthy.

Lewan, who has spent his entire career with the Titans, made three Pro Bowls and started more than 100 games for the franchise.

He'd only played 20 games in the last seasons due to two ACL injuries that required surgeries.

Woods came to Nashville just last season from the Los Angeles Rams.

He led the team in receiving with 53 receptions for 527 yards.

Bullock had been the starting kicker since he joined the team in 2021.

He made 17 of his 20 fields last season and didn't miss on 28 extra point attempts.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap