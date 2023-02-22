Titans look to the future, release veterans Lewan, Woods and Bullock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have released veteran starters Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock.

All three players were starters for the team last season when healthy.

Lewan, who has spent his entire career with the Titans, made three Pro Bowls and started more than 100 games for the franchise.

He'd only played 20 games in the last seasons due to two ACL injuries that required surgeries.

Woods came to Nashville just last season from the Los Angeles Rams.

He led the team in receiving with 53 receptions for 527 yards.

Bullock had been the starting kicker since he joined the team in 2021.

He made 17 of his 20 fields last season and didn't miss on 28 extra point attempts.