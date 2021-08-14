Titans open up preseason with victory against Falcons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans opened up their preseason with a 23-3 victory against Atlanta Friday night.

With many starters sitting out the game, the Titans got a look at their depth and head coach Mike Vrabel should be pleased with what he saw.

Tennessee's defense was the high point of the game, holding the Falcons to just a field goal.

David Long's interception of A.J. McCarron in the 2nd quarter led to the game's first touchdown as backup quarterback Logan Woodside hooked up with Cameron Batson.

Woodside played well under center, further cementing his case as the number two option behind Ryan Tannehill.

Matt Barkley also connected with a touchdown pass of his own in the 4th quarter.

The much-maligned Titans field goal unit went 3-for-3 to cap off a dominating game in all three phases against former offensive coordinator and new Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith.

The Titans' preseason campaign continue next weekend in Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.