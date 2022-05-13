Titans release 2022-23 regular season schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans unveiled their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season Thursday night.

The Titans will open the season inside Nissan Stadium against the New York Giants on September 11.

A major AFC showdown will happen the following week when the Titans travel to Buffalo for a Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee will host the Cowboys in a night game December 29 in what will be a hot ticket right after Christmas.

Other prime time games for the Titans will be road trips to Kansas City (Week 9) and Green Bay (Week 11).

In a game that means a lot more now than it did before draft night, the Titans play Philadelphia and ex-Titan receiver AJ Brown in Week 13.

The Titans will have eight home games this season after having nine last year with the NFL adding an extra game last season.

Tennessee will look to repeat their AFC-best regular season record.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 11.

Opponent: New York Giants.

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., FOX.

Week 2

Date: Monday, September 19.

Opponent: at Buffalo Bills.

Time/TV: 6:15 p.m., ESPN.

Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 25.

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 2.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 9.

Opponent: at Washington Commanders.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 16.

Opponent: BYE.

Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 23.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 30.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., CBS.

Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 6.

Opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 13.

Opponent: Denver Broncos.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 11

Date: Thursday, November 17.

Opponent: at Green Bay Packers.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video.

Week 12

Date: Sunday, November 27.

Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 13

Date: Sunday, December 4.

Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Week 14

Date: Sunday, December 11.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 18.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers.

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., CBS.

Week 16

Date: Saturday, December 24.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Week 17

Date: Thursday, December 29.

Opponent: Dallas Cowboys.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video.

Week 18

Date: Saturday, January 8 or Sunday, January 9.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: TBD.