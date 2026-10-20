Titans release defensive tackle Jordan Elliott after an incident at the team facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, the team announced Tuesday.

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Tennessee Titans player released after 'incident'

Elliott's departure came five days after his involvement in an incident at the team's facility, the team said in a statement.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott,” the statement read. “Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

Elliott appeared in five games this season with one start and had 11 tackles. He followed Titans coach Robert Saleh to Nashville after a two-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in 31 games with 29 starts.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2020 draft. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland before signing a two-year, $7 million deal with San Francisco.

Tennessee added him as a free agent in the offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal.

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