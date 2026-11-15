Titans remain winless at home after 40-23 loss to Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence throws 3 touchdowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first home win of the season after losing 40-23 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The loss dropped Tennessee to 1-8, while Jacksonville improved to 7-2 with its sixth victory in seven games. The Jaguars have now beaten the Titans five straight times, a franchise record against their AFC South rival.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the way with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns. He connected with nine different receivers, including Parker Washington, who finished with 152 receiving yards.

The Titans managed to keep things close for much of the game despite entering Sunday's matchup with a depleted roster.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward found Elic Ayomanor for a 50-yard gain in the first half, the longest completion of his young NFL career. Ward later connected with Daniel Bellinger for a 2-yard touchdown, helping Tennessee cut Jacksonville's lead to 16-10 by halftime.

The Jaguars began pulling away in the second half, with Lawrence throwing touchdown passes to Brenton Strange and Josh Cameron.

Tennessee made one last push when Ward connected with Tony Pollard for a 32-yard touchdown, bringing the Titans within seven points with just over eight minutes remaining.

But Jacksonville held on, adding 10 more points to put the game out of reach.

The loss comes as Tennessee continues adjusting to major roster changes. The Titans recently traded defensive standouts Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, while several other starters missed Sunday's game because of injuries.

Sunday also marked Tennessee's fifth home loss in its final season at Nissan Stadium.

What's next: The Titans head to Dallas for their next game, while the Jaguars travel to New York to face the Giants.