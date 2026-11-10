Titans reportedly trade safety Amani Hooker to Bills for second-round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are reportedly trading safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo is sending Tennessee a second-round draft pick in exchange for Hooker and a fifth-round pick. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the trade.

Hooker, 28, has spent his entire NFL career with Tennessee after the Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He began taking on a larger role in the Titans' defense in 2021 and signed a three-year contract extension the following year.

Hooker recorded a career-high five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2024. He has two interceptions so far this season.

The veteran safety signed another contract extension ahead of the 2025 season, keeping him under contract through 2028.

The reported trade comes after Tennessee sent defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple draft picks, including first-round selections in 2027 and 2028.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. CT.