Titans say building a new stadium 'might be a more responsible option to explore' than renovating Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are exploring if building a brand new stadium may be a better option than renovating Nissan Stadium.

The organization says current renovation price is nearly double what they initially anticipated.

According to a statement from the team, the current stadium was built with concrete and needs to be replaced with steel.

The mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems would need to be completely replaced and the window system in the stadium is so old, it's not even manufactured anymore.

All these findings have led the team toward entertaining the option of building a new stadium.

The Titans say they are still committed to upgrading the current stadium, but the team also says they need to "take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper chimed in with a tweet Thursday saying in part, "revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision. We won’t settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville."