Titans sign first-round pick Carnell Tate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that first-round draft pick Carnell Tate has signed his rookie contract.

Tate, a wide receiver out of Ohio State Buckeyes football, was selected by the Titans with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is now the sixth member of Tennessee’s draft class to sign with the team.

The Titans have already signed guard Fernando Carmona, running back Nick Singleton, defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, center Pat Coogan and tight end Jaren Kanak. Edge rusher Keldric Faulk and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. remain unsigned.

Tate played three seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 39 games with 27 starts. He finished his college career with 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

During the 2025 season, Tate recorded 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception. He earned second-team Associated Press All-American honors and was named first-team All-Big Ten.

Tate and the Titans’ rookie class joined veterans this week as part of the team’s offseason program.