Titans sign Peter Skoronski to multi-year extension, making him NFL's highest-paid guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are keeping one of the anchors of their offensive line in Nashville for years to come.

The team announced Friday it has reached a multi-year contract extension with left guard Peter Skoronski. The deal will make Skoronski the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

“This is a tremendous blessing,” Skoronski said. “From the moment I got here, this is where I wanted to be. I love this organization, I love this city, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue representing this franchise.”

The extension comes after the Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Skoronski’s rookie contract earlier this offseason. The team continued working with his representatives on a longer-term deal.

“We couldn't be happier to keep Peter in Nashville,” Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said. “The goal will always be to retain people and players who are cornerstones of our organization, and Peter is certainly that for us.”

Tennessee selected Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has started 48 games over his first three NFL seasons.

Skoronski started all 17 games at left guard in 2025 and was the only Titans player who did not miss an offensive snap. He finished the season with a team-best active streak of 47 consecutive starts.

His 48 starts through the 2025 season were also the most by a Titans player before turning 25 since the franchise adopted the Titans name in 1999.

Skoronski is now part of a revamped offensive line entering the team's first season under head coach Robert Saleh.

The Titans are scheduled to practice Friday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.