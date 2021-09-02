Watch
Sports

Actions

Titans tackle Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Zurga/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey is shown before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver. Casey scheduled his announcement for Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 at Nissan Stadium where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Titans-Casey Retires Football
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:38:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.

Casey scheduled his announcement for Thursday afternoon at Nissan Stadium where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a two-time team Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.

His final game with Tennessee was the AFC championship game in January 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap