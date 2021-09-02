Titans tackle Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.

Casey scheduled his announcement for Thursday afternoon at Nissan Stadium where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a two-time team Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.

His final game with Tennessee was the AFC championship game in January 2020.