Titans tame the Tundra, take down Packers in Thursday night win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a traditionally frigid night on the "Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field," the Tennessee Titans dominated the Green Bay Packers on their way to a 27-17 victory.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran for 87 yards and score by way of the ground and through the air as a passer.

The Titans defense held the Packers rushing attack to just 56 total yards, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in check.

Tennessee never trailed after taking the lead on a Tannehill pass to Dontrell Hilliard.

Austin Hooper caught two touchdown passes and rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks had the best game of his young career, hauling in seven passes for 111 yards.

The Titans have won seven of their last eight games following an 0-2 start to the season.

Tennessee will look to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Bengals inside Nissan Stadium next Sunday.