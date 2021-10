NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans walked out of Nissan Stadium victorious on Sunday after shutting down the Kansas City Chiefs 27 to 3. Steve Layman breaks down the win in this Titans Team Report.

The Titans will head up to Indianapolis to face the Colts this weekend.

Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.