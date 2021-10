NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and John Glennon have a preview of the upcoming Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills game.

The 3-2 Titans are getting ready for a huge AFC match-up against the 4-1 Bills on Monday night at Nissan Stadium.

The Bills haven’t lost since opening day.

Julio Jones was back at practice on Wednesday after missing the last due games due to a hamstring injury.

