NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and Paul Kuharsky discuss the Titans’ lengthy injury list and what that means for the upcoming game against the Jaguars.

On Wednesday, the Titans released a 21-player injury report. The number of injuries contributed to the loss against the Jets, a team they were expected to beat.

The Titans will head to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game.

Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.