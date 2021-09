NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this Titans Team Report, Jon Burton and John Glennon discuss concerns with player injuries going into the weekend.

On Wednesday, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were not practicing at St. Thomas Sports Park.

This weekend’s game against the Jets could be a good opportunity for some players we haven’t seen much of this season.

Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.