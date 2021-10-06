Titans Team Report: Titans back at practice after overtime loss to Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline break down what led to last weekend's tough overtime loss to the Jets.

The team is back at practice on Wednesday, still waiting on the health status of AJ Brown and Julio Jones. Without them, the team struggled in the red zone during Sunday's game.

The Titans will face another rookie quarterback on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

