NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton is joined by former NLF coach and current Titans Radio announcer Dave McGinnis to preview the Titans-Colts game this weekend.

The team is back to practice on Wednesday after the overtime win in Seattle. They will face the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. The Colts are coming off a disappointing loss against the Rams and a 0-2 losing streak.