Titans Team Report: Titans bye week comes at a good time

Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 01, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —NC5's Jon Burton breaks down why a bye week is the perfect timing for the Titans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.