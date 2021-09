NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this Titans Team Report, Jon Burton is joined by Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com to discuss this weekend's match-up between the Titans and the Colts.

The Titans are coming off an overtime win against the Seahawks and have the opportunity to get to 2-1 while knocking the Colts down to 0-3.

The game will be held at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.