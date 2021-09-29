Titans Team Report: Titans watching possible injuries early in season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this Titans Team Report, Steve Layman and Joe Rexroad of the Athletic and 102.5 The Game discuss concerns with the Titans injury report this week.

While it's possible both starting receivers will be out, the silver lining is several members lower in the roster made good plays last week's game against the Colts.

The Titans will head to New York to face the Jets on Sunday at 12 p.m.

