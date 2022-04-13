Watch
Titans to hold DraftFest 2022 at Nissan Stadium

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:00:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will hold DraftFest 2022 on April 30 at Nissan Stadium.

The event will be free to the public, but fans must claim a free ticket online to get in to the stadium.

Fans at the event can tour the Titans locker room and T-Rac's Den along with other activities.

The Blue Crew drumline will also appear along with the Titans' cheerleaders.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A-D.

The NFL Draft beings April 28 with the first round.

Rounds two and three will be held April 29.

Click here to claim your ticket.

