Titans to host Bengals at Nissan Stadium on Saturday for divisional round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After spending Wild Card weekend on a bye, the Titans finally know who they'll face in next week's divisional round.

The team will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, January 22 at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals entered playoffs as the No. 4 seed, then beating the Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round on Saturday.

The two teams last met on November 1, 2020, in Cincinnati, with the Bengals beating out the two-toned blue 31-20.

The Titans hosted a playoff game last season, but with limited capacity due to the pandemic. This year, they'll have a full house at Nissan Stadium as the Titans begin a third straight playoff run.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Central. You can catch the game on NewsChannel 5.