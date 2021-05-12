Titans to play three prime time games in 2021 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans were must watch television at times during last year's season and the NFL must have gotten the message.

Tennessee will play three prime time games in 2021.

The full schedule was released Wednesday night by the league.

Two of those games will be inside Nissan Stadium.

The Titans will host the Buffalo Bills October 18 on Monday Night Football. They will also welcome the San Francisco 49ers two days before Christmas on Thursday Night Football.

Tennessee will travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams November 7 on Sunday Night Football.

Besides the Bills and 49ers, the Titans will host games against Arizona, Kansas City, New Orleans and Miami along with their AFC South games.

Road trips will come against Seattle, New York Jets, New England, and Pittsburgh with trips to their AFC South counterparts also included.

The Titans bye week is scheduled for Week 13.

A look at their full schedule is below:

Week 1

Date: September 12.

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 2

Date: September 19.

Opponent: at Seattle Seahawks.

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. (CBS).

Week 3

Date: September 26.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 4

Date: October 3.

Opponent: at New York Jets.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 5

Date: October 10.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 6

Date: October 18 (Monday night).

Opponent: Buffalo Bills.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).

Week 7

Date: October 24.

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 8

Date: October 31.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 9

Date: November 7.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. (NBC).

Week 10

Date: November 14.

Opponent: New Orleans Saints.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 11

Date: November 21.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 12

Date: November 28.

Opponent: at New England Patriots.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 13

Date: December 5.

Opponent: BYE.

Week 14

Date: December 12.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 15

Date: December 19.

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 16

Date: December 23 (Thursday night).

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 17

Date: January 2.

Opponent: Miami Dolphins.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Week 18

Date: January 9.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).