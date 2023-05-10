Watch Now
Titans to take on Ravens in London as part of NFL's 2023 International schedule

Posted at 6:14 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 07:27:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens are taking their rivalry international.

The two teams will face off October 15 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL made the announcement Wednesday morning.

It'll be the first time the Titans have traveled to England since their game against the Chargers in 2018.

"I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again," said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

It's one of five games taking place in Europe this season.

London will host three games and Frankfurt will host the remaining two games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time.

