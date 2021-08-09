Watch
Titans Training Camp Report: Day 11

Jonathan Hutton of OutKick 360 joins Steven Layman to discuss preseason and how the team is working on communication.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jonathan Hutton of OutKick 360 joins Steve Layman to discuss how training camp for the Tennessee Titans has been going.

The two discuss the impact of Shane Bowen being named defensive coordinator has been on the team's communication, as well as first-round pick Caleb Farley and second-round pick Dillon Radnuz's performances during practice this week.

The team is now five weeks out from the first regular-season game.

Check out the Training Camp Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.

