Titans Training Camp Report: Day 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Practice is back on Monday after a day off and Steve Layman has the latest on how the team is looking.

Referees joined the practice, giving the team the ability to work hand and hand with officials. There was a lot of seven-on-seven and red zone work at Monday's practice. The defense is looking good and constantly winning the battles.

The Titans will have their first preseason game against the Falcons in Atlanta on Friday.

Check out the Training Camp Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.