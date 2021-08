NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans were back at practice on Sunday coming off of the team's first preseason game followed by a day off.

The team will have an open practice at Nissan Stadium on Monday before traveling down to Florida for two joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Jon Burton is joined by Paul Kuharsky to break down how training camp is going.

Check out the Training Camp Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.