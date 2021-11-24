Watch
Titans waive 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson after 3 games

Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) carries the ball past Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 23, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson after three games in a flurry of roster moves Tuesday.

The Titans signed running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to replace Peterson. They also signed defensive back Buster Skrine and brought back outside linebacker John Simon. They also placed defensive back Chris Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson to injured reserve.

The Titans also signed receivers Golden Tate and Austin Mack to the practice squad along with defensive lineman Kevin Strong and running back Rodney Smith.

Peterson started two of his three games, but was averaging 3 yards a carry.

