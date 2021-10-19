Titans win Monday Night Football battle, but will injuries cost them the war?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Monday night's thrill ride victory against the Buffalo Bills in the rear view mirror, many Titans players were probably looking forward to cold tubs and the trainer's room Tuesday morning.

It was a physical battle inside Nissan Stadium that more accurately resembled the Roman Coliseum.

Game stoppage for injuries to Titan players was an all too common occurrence.

The immediate damage was known Tuesday afternoon with the announcement that first-round draft pick Caleb Farley was headed to the injured reserve, to be joined by wide receiver Cameron Batson, both with apparent season-ending knee injuries.

Farley was in the middle of getting his feet wet among a Titans secondary unit that has seen its own fair share of injuries. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton was placed on injured reserve a few hours before Monday night's kickoff.

The speedy Batson had been a bright spot in the return game and had caught a touchdown pass already this season.

The hits kept coming, both literally and figuratively, for Tennessee.

Julio Jones was ruled out of the game in the 2nd half due to a hamstring injury, after having already missed plenty action this season.

Farley's replacement in the secondary, Chris Jackson, went down twice due to a foot injury that eventually took him out of the game in 4th quarter.

The scariest injury of all came in the 2nd Quarter when Taylor Lewan had to be placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

His acknowledgment of the crowd with a thumbs up came as a huge sigh of relief from everyone watching.

Needless to say, the Titans weekly injury report is beginning to resemble a CVS receipt.

This Titans team can be among the league's elite at full strength and the team that finished the game Monday night played with as much heart as any fan could ask for.

But after last night, you just have to wonder: Will we get to see a full strength version of the Titans this season?

More importantly: Can a Titans team not a full strength achieve the heights they have the potential to reach?

The Titans fan base hopes so, because as King Henry emphatically said last night "Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, we're gonna line up and we're gonna play."