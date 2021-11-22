Watch
Too many Titans' mistakes end winning streak at 6 straight

Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans defensive end Jacob Martin (54) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 09:20:55-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The end of the Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning streak comes down to a simple number: Five. Ryan Tannehill was intercepted a career-high four times.

The Titans also lost the ball on a muffed punt for a season-high five turnovers Sunday in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans that snapped the longest active winning streak in the NFL.

Coach Mike Vrabel says if you turn the ball over that much in the NFL, it means a loss no matter who the opponent is. The Titans also had other issues. They gave up the first 19 points. They turned it over on downs twice and blew another fourth-down try chance with a penalty.

