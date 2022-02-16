Tootsie's Orchid Lounge sponsored racecar ready to tackle Daytona 500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you find yourself watching the Daytona 500 this weekend on Broadway and see a familiar color scheme, you haven't had one too many.

Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge is the sponsor for NASCAR's Daniel Suarez.

You'll see the infamous Broadway staple logo and trademark color on the Number 99 Chevrolet Camaro not only this weekend, but several other races this season including Bristol, Talladega and the Nashville race in June.

The Nashville Convention & Vistors Corp. are also partnering in the car's sponsorship.

“In June, we had so much fun with Tootsie’s in Nashville, so I am looking forward to having Tootsie’s around a lot more in 2022,” Suarez said. “Nashville is such a fun city and it will be an honor to spread the word across the country.”

Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge opened on Broadway in 1960.