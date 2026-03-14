Trade bet unravels as the Titans move on from L'Jarius Sneed after two seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans released cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on Friday after two disappointing seasons in a move that frees up more salary cap space for a franchise that has been investing heavily in free agents in the new NFL year.

Sneed played only 12 games combined in 2024 and 2025 without a single interception and was placed on injured reserve in October.

The Titans gave the two-time Super Bowl champion a four-year contract, making him the NFL’s fifth-highest paid cornerback, in March 2024 after a trade with Kansas City. Sneed's deal gave him an average of $19.4 million as part of the Titans' last big spending spree.

Tennessee already has replaced Sneed in the new league year. The Titans signed Alontae Taylor from New Orleans, Cor'Dale Flott from the New York Giants and Joshua Williams from Kansas City.

Tennessee started the NFL's legal tampering period Monday by agreeing to deals worth at least $270 million and just keep adding players to a roster that features only 18 draft picks selected by the team. General manager Mike Borgonzi can clear more salary cap space if needed.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the Titans' highest-paid player on the roster with the highest cap hit at $26.4 million, according to Spotrac.com. It would cost Tennessee a $13 million cap hit to release the 31-year-old Ridley, who had one 100-yard receiving game last year in seven games before a broken leg ended his season.

Ridley has just four combined touchdown catches in two seasons since signing with Tennessee. He has a combined 81 catches for 1,320 yards receiving.

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