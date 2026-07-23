TSU athletic director placed on administrative leave amid internal investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, university President Dwayne Tucker announced Thursday.

Tucker said the university learned of concerns involving the athletic department’s leadership through an open letter sent by six head coaches on May 28.

“We were made aware of multiple concerns surrounding the leadership of the TSU athletic department through an open letter from six head coaches on May 28, 2026,” Tucker said in a statement. “I took these concerns very seriously and immediately launched an internal investigation.”

Allen’s administrative leave took effect Thursday. The university did not provide additional details about the allegations or the investigation.

“Effective today, TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” Tucker said.

According to TSU’s athletics website, Allen has led the department since May 2020 after spending 11 years at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. The university credits him with restructuring the department, developing a strategic plan for its 15 sports programs and overseeing fundraising and facility improvements.

TSU plans to announce an interim athletic director soon.

“Because this is an active personnel matter, we cannot comment further at this time,” Tucker said. “However, we remain committed to addressing this matter with the appropriate seriousness and care for all parties involved.”