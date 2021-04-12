Watch
Sports

Actions

TSU not renewing head football coach Rod Reed’s contract

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Rod Reed
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:43:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University announced it will not renew head football coach Rod Reed’s contract after 11 seasons.

TSU announced the decision Monday after the Tigers finished 2-5 in a shortened spring football season.

“After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, Director of Athletics. “We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger.”

Reed was named head coach back in 2009. Before that, he was the Tigers’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

During his tenure, Reed went 58-61 and coached nearly 40 All-Americans and more than 70 All-OVC selections.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast