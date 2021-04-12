TSU not renewing head football coach Rod Reed’s contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University announced it will not renew head football coach Rod Reed’s contract after 11 seasons.

TSU announced the decision Monday after the Tigers finished 2-5 in a shortened spring football season.

“After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, Director of Athletics. “We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger.”

Reed was named head coach back in 2009. Before that, he was the Tigers’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

During his tenure, Reed went 58-61 and coached nearly 40 All-Americans and more than 70 All-OVC selections.