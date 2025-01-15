Turning into a pro-golfer at 17: This is the Blades Brown story

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — After winning three straight individual state high school championships, Blades Brown, 17, did something different.

The teenager decided to skip college, turn pro and compete on the PGA Tour.

Making his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic this past summer, Blades gained even more confidence in his game. He didn't just make the cut, he finished 26th overall.

"I was so pumped. It was awesome," he said.

The golf phenom will be playing on sponsor exceptions this year and will be teeing off against some of the best players in the world every week.

"I want to get better," he said.

On Thursday, Blades will make his first start as a professional when he tees off at The American Express. Last year's winner at this same event was Nick Dunlap, 20, who became the first amateur to win on Tour in 33 years.

With three different courses in play this week at La Quinta, Blades knows the challenge ahead.

"This is going to be a process," he said.

This process will be challenging but it's one that this teen is ready to embrace.