U.S. Women's National Team returns to Geodis Park in October for a friendly against Iceland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Soccer fans mark your calendars! The U.S. Women's National Team will be returning to GEODIS Park this October!

They'll host Iceland in their second match following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

This will mark the second time they've played at GEODIS, after debuting in February of last year in a 1-0 victory over Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

Presales for the match will begin Tuesday, July 23 with the general public sale beginning July 26. You can purchase tickets here!