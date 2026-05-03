Union goalkeeper Andre Blake battles Nashville rookie Brian Schwake to scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia stalwart Andre Blake stood toe-to-toe with rookie goalkeeper Brian Schwake as the Union played high-scoring Nashville SC to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Blake turned away five shots for Philadelphia (1-7-3) in his 277th career start for the club. It was his second clean sheet this season and the 91st of his career.

Schwake had two saves for Eastern Conference-leading Nashville (7-1-2) in his 10th start. The 24-year-old has posted shutouts in half of his 10 starts and allowed a total of six goals.

Schwake had the only two saves in the first half and they came nine minutes apart on shots by Cavan Sullivan in the 29th and Ezekiel Alladoh.

Philadelphia has gone from winning the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield trophies last season to the worst start in club history after entering play at 1-7-2. The Union started 1-6-3 through the first 10 matches in 2015.

Nashville is 3-1-2 on the road, and Philadelphia is 0-3-2 at home.

Nashville came into the match leading the Eastern Conference with 21 goals.

Nashville beat the Union twice last season and trails in the all-time series 4-3-3.

Up next

Nashville: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Philadelphia: Visits the New England Revolution on Saturday.