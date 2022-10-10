Watch Now
University of Tennessee team captain, starting safety arrested on assault charge

Tennessee LSU Football
Gerald Herbert/AP
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is upended on a pass reception near the goal line by Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers, left, and defensive back Jaylen McCollough in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:05:42-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — University of Tennessee starting safety and team captain Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday.

According to CBS affiliate WVLT, McCollough was charged with aggravated assault after he punched a man who had walked into McCollough's apartment by mistake.

The assault allegedly happened after the man had apologized and left the apartment.

The man told police McCollough went after him and punched him while he was standing at the top of a set of stairs.

Following the punch, the man fell down the stairs and lost consciousness.

There is no word on McCollough's playing status going into this weekend's top ten matchup with Alabama.

