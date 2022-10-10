University of Tennessee team captain, starting safety arrested on assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — University of Tennessee starting safety and team captain Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday.

According to CBS affiliate WVLT, McCollough was charged with aggravated assault after he punched a man who had walked into McCollough's apartment by mistake.

The assault allegedly happened after the man had apologized and left the apartment.

The man told police McCollough went after him and punched him while he was standing at the top of a set of stairs.

Following the punch, the man fell down the stairs and lost consciousness.

There is no word on McCollough's playing status going into this weekend's top ten matchup with Alabama.